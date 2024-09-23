Bengaluru holds 36% of GCCs, Hyderabad excels in high-tech at 45%: Report

Bengaluru has solidified its position as India’s leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting 36 per cent of the GCC workforce in the first two quarters of FY25, according to a report by TeamLease Digital, a major player in tech staffing and learning solutions.

Bengaluru's dominance is driven by its robust high-tech sector, which comprises 37 per cent of the total workforce. This is followed by professional services, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and consulting firms, which contribute 21 per cent. The manufacturing sector, primarily focused on automotive and electronics, adds another 10 per cent, underscoring Bengaluru's growing significance in the global tech and manufacturing landscape.

Hyderabad is high-tech frontrunner



Hyderabad, representing 14 per cent of TeamLease Digital’s GCC clients, leads the high-tech sector, contributing 45 per cent to the city's GCC workforce. The city is at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, and data analytics to power global operations. Hyderabad is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in tech innovation, with a growing focus on automation, robotics, and blockchain.

Mumbai and Pune strengthen their presence



Mumbai and Pune follow closely, accounting for 31 per cent of TeamLease Digital’s GCC partnerships. The region’s GCC workforce is largely driven by the high-tech sector, contributing 33 per cent, and the automotive industry, which accounts for 22 per cent. Pune is becoming a critical player in the automotive space, while Mumbai remains a key hub for capital markets and financial services, offering expertise in data mining, predictive analytics, and big data solutions.

Delhi-NCR focuses on software and oil sectors



Delhi-NCR also holds a significant share, contributing 22 per cent to the overall GCC workforce. The software and platform and high-tech sectors each represent 20 per cent of the region’s GCC headcount. Delhi-NCR is notable for its focus on the oil and gas industry, which contributes 6.5 per cent to the workforce, with critical demand for skills in AWS, Azure, data modelling, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

Growth across key sectors



Neeti Sharma, chief executive of TeamLease Digital, emphasised the importance of GCCs as ‘engines’ of innovation and employment. “Over the past few years, GCCs have emerged as powerhouses of innovation and job creation across industries. As GCCs continue to evolve, we are increasingly partnering with them across locations to address their demand for niche skills, while also co-creating new job functions,” he said.

Sharma also noted the significant growth in key sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and retail, which recorded compound annual growth rates (CAGR) exceeding 30 per cent between 2021 and 2023. Despite a slowdown in the broader IT sector during the same period, the GCC software and internet sector continued to thrive, with a projected CAGR of 6.2 per cent by 2027. The retail and e-commerce GCC sectors are set for even stronger growth, with an expected CAGR of 8.4 per cent, followed by healthcare at 7.5 per cent.

“These upward trends signal a dynamic shift in the global workforce, and TeamLease Digital is well-positioned to facilitate this growth by connecting GCCs with the best-suited tech staffing and learning solutions that will ensure the organisation’s readiness to tackle competitive yet niche growth opportunities presented by emerging technologies or newer markets,” Sharma said.