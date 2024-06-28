Bharat Electronics receives orders worth Rs 3,172 crore from AVNL

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"Additionally, BEL secured other orders valued at Rs 481 crore following last disclosure on May 22, 2024 which comprises doppler weather radar, classroom jammers, spares and services.'', BEL said

Bharat Electronics
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract valued at Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) on Friday at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai.

According to an official statement, BEL, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, stated the project entails the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed Sighting and Fire Control System (FCS) for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K tanks of the Indian Army, along with a comprehensive engineering support package.

"Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs 481 crore following the last disclosure on May 22, 2024 which comprises doppler weather radar, classroom jammers, spares and services etc. With these, BEL has received accumulated orders totaling Rs 4,803 crore in the current financial year," it stated.

Topics :Bharat Electronicsdefence sector

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

