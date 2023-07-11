Bharatiya Janata Party retains top spot with more donations than rivals

By Bibhudatta Pradhan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party mopped up nearly three times more funds than India’s other national parties via electoral bonds, giving it a huge advantage ahead of several provincial polls this year and national elections due in 2024.



The Bharatiya Janata Party received nearly 52.72 billion rupees ($640 million) through the controversial funding tool that allows companies to donate to political parties anonymously, while other main national parties got 17.83 billion rupees in six years to 2022, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, based on data from India’s independent Election Commission.





Political funding in India has never been entirely transparent. Undocumented cash — known as black money — has long been reported as a key part of how political parties finance their electoral campaigns. Rights activists allege the electoral bond program, allowing anonymous donations, further reduces transparency in the world’s biggest democracy. The main opposition Congress party received just 9.52 billion rupees via this funding instrument during the same period.