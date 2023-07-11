Bharatiya Janata Party retains top spot with more donations than rivals

The electoral bond scheme was introduced in 2018. India held general elections in 2019 and the BJP and Modi won by a huge margin and returned to office for a second term.
The BJP also received 32.99 billion rupees in direct donations from corporations, significantly ahead of the Congress party’s 4.06 billion rupees. The total donations, including electoral bonds and direct corporate donations, declared by the BJP was more than three times the total funds declared by all other national parties, including the main rival Congress, according to ADR’s report.