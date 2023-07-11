Home / India News / 'Offensive, arbitrary': Telangana HC declares Eunuchs Act unconstitutional

'Offensive, arbitrary': Telangana HC declares Eunuchs Act unconstitutional

The high court bench observed that the Telangana Eunuchs Act violated the human rights of the third-gender community

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Declaring the Telangana Eunuchs Act "unconstitutional" and pointing out that it “criminalises the entire transgender community”, a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy struck it down last week (July 6), reported LiveLaw.

The order was issued in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vyjayanthi Vasanta Mogli, who claimed that the Act was discriminatory against the transgender community and lacked evidence or legal support.

The bench observed that the law violated the human rights of the third-gender community. 

“The law is offensive to the Right to Privacy and Right to Dignity of transgender persons, and it not only violates Article 14 but also Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” it added. 

While Article 14 pertains to equality, Article 21 declares that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty.

The judges ruled that such a law should be repealed. "The legislation is not only arbitrary and unreasonable, but it also criminalises the entire transgender community," the bench observed.

As per the Telangana Eunuchs Act, earlier known as the Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Areas) Eunuchs Act, 1919, transgender people were forced to register themselves with the authorities as they were suspected of kidnapping children.

Striking down the Act, the high court bench also directed the Telangana government to provide reservations to members of the transgender community in the education and government employment sectors.

It also directed the state government to provide pensions to transgender people through the Aasara scheme.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

Kerala gets first transgender person as lawyer in Advocate Padma Laxmi

Waterlogging now annual ritual in Delhi, AAP govt retorts: LG Saxena

From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

Over 2 crore income tax returns filed so far for assessment year 2023-24

As deadline nears, Law Commission gets 4.6 million responses on UCC

Gujarat govt launches revamped PMJAY-MA scheme with Rs 10 lakh health cover

Topics :Telangana High CourtTransgendersThird genderBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story