Bhutan King Wangchuck to begin 8-day India visit on Friday, to meet PM Modi

It said the visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and further advance the "exemplary" partnership

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: X @DDNewsLive

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will begin a eight-day visit to India on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The King of Bhutan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to deliberate on various aspects of close India-Bhutan ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials of the government will call on the King of Bhutan, the MEA said on Thursday.

"The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from November 3 to 10," it said in a statement.

The King will also visit the states of Assam and Maharashtra.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust," the MEA said.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-Bhutanbilateral tiesMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

