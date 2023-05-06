Home / India News / Bihar BJP leader moves court over 'derogatory' language against godman

Bihar BJP leader moves court over 'derogatory' language against godman

The petitioner has contended that this was tantamount to hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, and sought trial of Jagadanand Singh and Yadav under relevant sections of the IPC

Press Trust of India Muzaffarpur
Bihar BJP leader moves court over 'derogatory' language against godman

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A BJP leader in Bihar on Saturday lodged a complaint in a court against state president of the ruling RJD, Jagadanand Singh, and another political figure, for allegedly using derogatory language against godman Dhirendra Shastri.

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar baba', is scheduled to visit Patna next week for holding a five-day congregation.

The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Anil Kumar Singh, a lawyer who is also associated with the BJP's legal cell.

The petitioner has cited videos uploaded on YouTube a couple of days ago, wherein Jagadanand Singh and Pappu Yadav, a former RJD MP now heading his own outfit Jan Adhikar Party, allegedly made disparaging remarks about Shastri.

The petitioner has contended that this was tantamount to hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, and sought trial of Jagadanand Singh and Yadav under relevant sections of the IPC.

The petition, which will be taken up for hearing on May 16, has been filed barely a few days after another complaint lodged at the same court had accused Shastri of hurting Hindu sentiments by proclaiming to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

Shastri is scheduled to be in the Bihar capital from May 13 onwards.

The proposed tour has raised the hackles of the RJD, the BJP's principal rival in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the maverick elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and the state's environment minister, has vowed to "gherao" Shastri at the airport and prevent him from addressing the congregation.

Barely in his 20s, Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham pilgrimage centre in Madhya Pradesh, has acquired a huge fan following, largely on account of a proclaimed ability to read people's minds.

Also Read

Hearing on Trinamool minister's derogatory remarks on President postponed

Microsoft introduces 'sign language view' feature in Teams for deaf users

Modi govt played 'active role' in Rahul's disqualification: Lalan

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

TOEFL to be shortened by an hour, candidates to get real-time score status

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

Topics :BiharBJPhate speech

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story