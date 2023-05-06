Home / India News / Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

IMD further mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning which will later intensify into a cyclonic storm

ANI General News
Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto the middle tropospheric level at 0830 IST of today the 6 May 2023," an official statement said.

IMD further mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning which will later intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," it mentioned.

Earlier on May 3 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials on the possible cyclonic situation due to low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal and asked the administration to remain prepared.

The Odisha Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments, an official statement said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Cyclonic storm likely as depression intensifies, TN braces for rain: IMD

Be prepared as IMD predicts cyclones over Bay of Bengal, says Odisha CM

Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on May 6: IMD

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Delhi court lists supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia for mulling

Topics :Bay of BengalIMDCyclone

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story