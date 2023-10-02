Bihar caste census: 63% people from backward, extremely backward classes

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday made public the results of its caste-based survey just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



According to the report released by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, 27.1 per cent of Bihar's population is from backward classes, while 36 per cent of the population is from extremely backward classes (EBC), 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and 1.7 per cent are from Scheduled Tribes. The upper castes form 15.5 per cent of the population. The state's total population stood at over 131 million.



Also known as the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, the survey showed the Yadav community - the group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - is the largest sub-group, constituting 14.27 per cent of all OBC categories.

While Brahmins make up 3.66 per cent, Bhumihars constitute 2.86 per cent. Kushwaha and Kurmi form 4.27 per cent and 2.87 per cent of the covered population.



The Hindu population in the state stood at 81.99 per cent, whereas Muslims constitute 17.70 per cent of the population.

'Development of all sections': CM Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the report would aid in the state government's initiatives to uplift all sections. The chief minister had to overcome legal obstacles and opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the survey,



Kumar said that the "Caste-based census provides information about the economic condition of all people in the state. More action will be taken for the development of all sections on the basis of this report."



कम समय में जाति आधारित सर्वे के आँकड़े एकत्रित एवं उन्हें प्रकाशित कर बिहार आज फिर एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण का गवाह बना।



दशकों के संघर्ष ने एक मील का पत्थर हासिल किया। इस सर्वेक्षण ने ना सिर्फ वर्षों से लंबित जातिगत आंकड़े प्रदान किये हैं बल्कि उनकी सामाजिक आर्थिक स्थिति का भी ठोस… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 2, 2023 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that it was a "historic moment".

"Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, we have become witness to a historic moment. Despite many conspiracies by the BJP and legal hurdles, the Bihar government released the caste-based survey," the ex- Bihar chief Minister tweeted.

Opposition to survey



The Bihar Government launched the two-phase caste survey on January 7. Economic conditions of families alongside their caste were recorded after surveying the 38 districts of Bihar.



The release of the caste-based survey comes as the Supreme Court (SC) continues to hear petitions challenging a Patna High Court's judgment order that allowed the continuation of the survey.



The central government had moved the SC seeking permission to intervene in the ongoing hearing challenging the Patna HC order, which upheld the state's decision.



In August, after the exercise was completed, the chief minister emphasised that the caste-based survey in Bihar would be beneficial for all and would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society.



When asked about some parties opposing the caste-based headcount, Kumar said that the decision to hold the caste-based survey was taken after a unanimous decision taken by the leaders of all political parties, including the BJP, in the state.



INDIA bloc asks for national caste survey

The INDIA alliance has pressed the government for a national caste-based survey. Currently, there are divisions within the bloc on this demand after the Trinamool Congress refused to support the bloc's intention to push the government to conduct a caste census.



Last week, Rahul Gandhi stated that Congress would implement a similar exercise if they win the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls likely to take place in November.