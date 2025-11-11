Bihar exit poll results 2025 LIVE news: Chanakya's exit poll forecasts decisive victory for NDA

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Bihar exit polls LIVE updates: The second and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar concluded today (November 11, 2025). The first phase, held on November 6, saw an impressive 65 per cent voter turnout. According to the final electoral rolls, the state has 74.2 million registered voters, comprising 39.2 million men and 35 million women.
As the final round of polling concludes, focus will shift to exit poll projections, which are expected to be released after voting ends on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced strict guidelines on the timing and publication of these polls to maintain fairness in the electoral process.
What are exit polls and why they matter?
Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted among voters as they leave polling stations to gauge voting patterns and likely outcomes. While these polls often offer early indications of trends, experts warn that they are not always accurate and should be interpreted with caution. Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, conducting or publishing exit polls before the completion of voting is strictly prohibited. The provision aims to prevent such surveys from influencing voter behaviour while polling is still in progress.
The National Democratic Alliance is headed for a commanding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, leaving the opposition Mahagathbandhan far behind, according to exit poll projections released Tuesday. In a setback for political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, his newly formed Jan Suraaj Party is expected to make a lacklustre electoral debut. Exit polls predict the party will secure between zero and five seats in the 243-member state Assembly.
7:41 PM
JD(U) emerges as largest gainer in Matrize projections
Pollster Matrize has released detailed party-wise seat projections for the Bihar elections, with the Janata Dal (United) securing the highest projected range among all constituent parties.
7:28 PM
Bihar exit polls 2025: P-Marq predicts 142-162 seats for NDA
The projections for the Bihar assembly elections from P-Marq are:
NDA: 142-162
Mahagathbandhan: 80-98
Jan Suraaj: 1-4
7:09 PM
NDA set to sweep Bihar polls, Mahagathbandhan trails behind: Dainik Bhaskar Survey
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a commanding victory in the upcoming Bihar elections, according to projections released by Dainik Bhaskar on Tuesday. The survey forecasts the NDA securing between 145 and 160 seats in the state assembly, establishing a comfortable majority. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is projected to bag an estimated 73 to 91 seats.
6:52 PM
Bihar exit polls: Matrize predicts clear majority for NDA in Bihar with up to 167 seats
Matrize has released its first projections for the Bihar Assembly elections, indicating a decisive win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA is expected to secure between 147 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is projected to win 70 to 90 seats.
6:42 PM
People's Pulse predicts victory for NDA in Bihar with up to 159 seats
People's Pulse Exit Polls 2025 suggest an edge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, projecting it to secure between 133 and 159 seats with a strong 46.2 per cent vote share. The alliance appears on track to surpass the majority mark of 122 seats.
6:34 PM
Exit poll results to be released shortly
Exit poll projections for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 are set to be released shortly. The results will be published by leading polling agencies after 6:30 pm.
6:10 PM
67.14% voter turnout recorded till 5:00 pm in final phase of voting
Bihar registered a voter turnout of 67.14 per cent till 5 PM on Tuesday in the second phase of the Assembly elections, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.
6:05 PM
Bihar elections 2025 LIVE: When will exit poll results be announced?
Exit poll results will be out only after 6:30 pm on Tuesday, once voting in the second phase ends. The Election Commission has imposed a similar embargo before, most recently during the Delhi Assembly elections.
5:46 PM
Bihar elections 2025: Where to watch exit poll projections
Leading polling agencies such as C Voter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today’s Chanakya are expected to release their exit poll projections on their official websites and social media platforms soon after voting concludes. Viewers can also follow real-time updates, analysis, and news reports on Business Standard.