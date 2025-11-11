Bihar exit poll results 2025 LIVE news: Chanakya's exit poll forecasts decisive victory for NDA

Bihar exit polls LIVE updates: The second and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar concluded today (November 11, 2025). The first phase, held on November 6, saw an impressive 65 per cent voter turnout. According to the final electoral rolls, the state has 74.2 million registered voters, comprising 39.2 million men and 35 million women.

As the final round of polling concludes, focus will shift to exit poll projections, which are expected to be released after voting ends on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced strict guidelines on the timing and publication of these polls to maintain fairness in the electoral process.

What are exit polls and why they matter?

Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted among voters as they leave polling stations to gauge voting patterns and likely outcomes. While these polls often offer early indications of trends, experts warn that they are not always accurate and should be interpreted with caution. Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, conducting or publishing exit polls before the completion of voting is strictly prohibited. The provision aims to prevent such surveys from influencing voter behaviour while polling is still in progress.