Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the pension of retired journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' scheme by Rs 9,000 per month.
Now, all eligible retired journalists, registered with the Bihar government, will receive Rs 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of Rs 6,000. The decision comes ahead of assembly polls scheduled later this year.
Announcing this decision, the CM, in a post on X on Saturday, wrote: "I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' pension scheme, instructions have been given to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists." Additionally, in the event of the death of a journalist receiving pension under the scheme, instructions have been given to provide their dependent/spouse with a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of the earlier amount of Rs 3,000, he wrote.
"Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their duties impartially and live with dignity after retirement," Kumar added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
