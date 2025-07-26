Home / India News / Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Now, all eligible retired journalists, registered with the Bihar government, will receive Rs 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of Rs 6,000

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' pension scheme, instructions have been given to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000, Nitish wrote (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the pension of retired journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' scheme by Rs 9,000 per month.

Now, all eligible retired journalists, registered with the Bihar government, will receive Rs 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of Rs 6,000. The decision comes ahead of assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Announcing this decision, the CM, in a post on X on Saturday, wrote: "I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' pension scheme, instructions have been given to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists."  Additionally, in the event of the death of a journalist receiving pension under the scheme, instructions have been given to provide their dependent/spouse with a lifetime monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of the earlier amount of Rs 3,000, he wrote.

"Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their duties impartially and live with dignity after retirement," Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ghaziabad man who ran fake embassy visited 40 nations in 10 yrs: UP Police

PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Bengaluru Traffic Police push for Wednesday WFH to tackle road congestion

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar governmentBihar Assembly Elections Journalists

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story