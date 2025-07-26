Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Delhi residents continued to face discomfort on Saturday morning as humidity levels remained high following hot weather and the lack of rainfall a day before. The brief respite brought by the July-23 rain was short-lived, offering only temporary relief before conditions quickly returned to being hot and humid.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for July 26. The forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with chances of light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Air quality dips, but remains moderate Delhi's air quality showed a slight decline, but remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86 at 10 am on July 26. Light rain and cloudy skies likely to continue No significant weather warnings have been issued for the capital over the next few days. Light to moderate showers, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are expected to persist until the end of the month. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures relatively lower. Humidity levels will fluctuate depending on the timing and intensity of rainfall.

Meanwhile, intense rainfall since Friday night caused widespread damage across parts of Kerala. Water levels in rivers and reservoirs surged, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert in seven districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. An orange alert denotes the possibility of very heavy rainfall, between 11 cm and 20 cm within 24 hours. In Kozhikode, strong winds and heavy overnight rain uprooted trees and damaged homes and vehicles. Power lines were also brought down, leading to electricity outages. Similar incidents were reported in Kottayam and Kannur.