Home / India News / Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Delhi till month-end; more rainfall may bring relief from humid conditions

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall
No significant weather warnings have been issued for the capital over the next few days | (PTI Photo)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi residents continued to face discomfort on Saturday morning as humidity levels remained high following hot weather and the lack of rainfall a day before. The brief respite brought by the July-23 rain was short-lived, offering only temporary relief before conditions quickly returned to being hot and humid.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for July 26. The forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with chances of light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius. 

Air quality dips, but remains moderate

Delhi's air quality showed a slight decline, but remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86 at 10 am on July 26.

Light rain and cloudy skies likely to continue

No significant weather warnings have been issued for the capital over the next few days. Light to moderate showers, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are expected to persist until the end of the month. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures relatively lower. Humidity levels will fluctuate depending on the timing and intensity of rainfall.

Kerala battered by overnight downpour

Meanwhile, intense rainfall since Friday night caused widespread damage across parts of Kerala. Water levels in rivers and reservoirs surged, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert in seven districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. 
An orange alert denotes the possibility of very heavy rainfall, between 11 cm and 20 cm within 24 hours. In Kozhikode, strong winds and heavy overnight rain uprooted trees and damaged homes and vehicles. Power lines were also brought down, leading to electricity outages. Similar incidents were reported in Kottayam and Kannur.

IMD issues red alert for parts of Maharashtra

The IMD also sounded warnings for parts of Maharashtra, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan region, including Mumbai, and the hilly terrain of Pune, Satara, and Nashik on July 26. 
A red alert was issued for Palghar district, while an orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. In the Western Ghats, a red alert was declared for the ghat areas of Pune, with an orange alert for the hilly zones of Nashik and Satara.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengaluru Traffic Police push for Wednesday WFH to tackle road congestion

Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe: Report points fingers at several stakeholders

EC will decide SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal: WB chief electoral officer

Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoonDelhi air qualityBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story