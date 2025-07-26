Home / India News / PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM would inaugurate the new terminal building at the airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate numerous projects besides dedicate to the nation, various developmental initiatives, all totally worth over Rs 4,800 crore, here on Saturday.

The PM would inaugurate the new terminal building at the airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, and would undertake a walk through the new terminal building, according to an official release.

He will dedicate to the nation two strategically significant highway projects - 4-laning of 50 km SethiyathopeCholapuram stretch of NH-36, developed for over Rs 2,350 crore under the VikravandiThanjavur corridor, and 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around Rs 200 crore.

He would inaugurate North Cargo BerthIII with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V O Chidambaranar Port established at a cost of Rs 285 crore, and dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu to boost sustainable and efficient connectivity. The projects are--electrification of 90 km MaduraiBodinayakkanur line, doubling of 21 km Nagercoil TownKanniyakumari section, and doubling of AralvaymozhiNagercoil Junction (12.87 km) and TirunelveliMelappalayam (3.6 km) sections.

In addition, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (21000 MW). This project, developed at a cost of around Rs 550 crore, will include a 400 kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam (Tirunelveli dt) to the Tuticorin-II GIS substation and associated terminal equipment.

It will play a pivotal role in strengthening the national grid, ensuring reliable clean energy distribution, and meeting the rising power demands of Tamil Nadu and other beneficiary states, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu infrastructure projects Tuticorin

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

