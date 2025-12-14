Home / India News / Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's national working president

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's national working president

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post

Nitin Nabin (Photo: X/@NitinNabin)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party's national working president on Sunday.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsBiharBJP

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

