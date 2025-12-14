Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's national working president

The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party's national working president on Sunday.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.