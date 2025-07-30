Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday declared an increase in monthly incentives for ASHA workers in the state from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. The incentive for Mamta workers has also been doubled—from ₹300 per delivery to ₹600.

Taking to X, Kumar said, “Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas.” He added that ASHA workers would now receive “an incentive amount of ₹3,000 instead of ₹1,000.”

Kumar stated that the enhanced incentive amount would boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas. The decision was made in light of the crucial roles both ASHA and Mamta workers play in reinforcing healthcare services in rural regions, he added. Tejashwi Yadav reacts to incentive hike Reacting to the announcement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed he had already set the process in motion during his stint as Bihar’s health minister. In a post on X, Yadav said, “During my 17-month tenure as health minister, I had initiated the process of increasing the incentive amount for ASHA and 'Mamta' workers, which was in its final stage, but then the CM, as usual, took the U-turn (formed government with BJP).”