Home / India News / Govt intensifies cyber crime crackdown, spoof call cases dip: Scindia

Govt intensifies cyber crime crackdown, spoof call cases dip: Scindia

He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is taking various measures, including setting up Digital Intelligence Platform, to curb cyber crimes and international spoof calls have also come down, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) brings various stakeholders together.

It has coopted 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police institutions of 36 states and investigating agencies, Scindia said during the Question Hour.

Elaborating on the measures taken, the minister also said that international spoofed calls have come down by 97 per cent.

A Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) software is being used wherein the data about individuals doing fraud with banks are categorised into various categories. The details are provided to all the banks and the transaction of such individuals are blocked, he said.

Responding to a supplementary question, Scindia said state-owned BSNL and MTNL are back on the road to recovery.

The minister mentioned about the review meeting of BSNL this week and said a business plan will be prepared, especially for each business circle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Actor Prakash Raj appears before ED in online betting linked to PMLA case

ED raids 18 places in Chhattisgarh in ₹500 crore medical supply scam probe

Malegaon blast verdict likely on July 31, 17 years after deadly attack

Amarnath Yatra suspended on Pahalgam, Baltal routes due to heavy rains

Guj ATS arrested 5 AQIS terrorists running terror module: Harsh Sanghvi

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiacybercrimesScindia

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story