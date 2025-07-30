Govt intensifies cyber crime crackdown, spoof call cases dip: Scindia

The government is taking various measures, including setting up Digital Intelligence Platform, to curb cyber crimes and international spoof calls have also come down, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) brings various stakeholders together.

It has coopted 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police institutions of 36 states and investigating agencies, Scindia said during the Question Hour.

Elaborating on the measures taken, the minister also said that international spoofed calls have come down by 97 per cent.