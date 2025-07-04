Home / India News / Bihar resonates in PM Narendra Modi's Trinidad and Tobago speech

Bihar resonates in PM Narendra Modi's Trinidad and Tobago speech

Talks of cultural connect, creating database for Girmitiya community

Narendra Modi, Kamla Persad-Bissessar
PM Narendra Modi during an exchange of gifts with the PM of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in Port of Spain on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar, which is due for Assembly elections by November this year, found frequent mentions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day long visit to Trinidad and Tobago, which concluded on Friday with him leaving for Buenos Aires, the third stop of his five-nation tour.
 
The Prime Minister (PM) is scheduled to spend two days in Argentina, the first bilateral visit by a serving Indian PM in 57 years, and crucial for India’s search for critical minerals and energy sources. He will reach Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, on Monday to attend the Brics summit, followed by a visit to Brasilia, in Brazil, for a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva.
 
Addressing an Indian diaspora event in Port of Spain on Friday, Modi said: “The ancestors of many people present here came from Bihar. The heritage of Bihar is the pride of not only India but the world as well.” He said that the ancestors of his Trinidad & Tobago counterpart, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, were from the eastern Indian state. 
 
Modi said the Trinidad Prime Minister had even visited the state, and people in India considered her the “daughter of Bihar”.
 
Modi’s X post about the cultural connect between the two countries was in English and Bhojpuri, spoken widely in Bihar and also by the Indian community in the Caribbean nation.
 
“Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connection between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern UP and Bihar is noteworthy,” he said after watching a musical performance.
 
Indians from various parts of the country were sent to the West Indies and South Africa as indentured labour, which was not much different from slavery.
 
Modi also posted on X pictures from a dinner that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar hosted, serving food on a Sohari leaf. He said the Sohari leaf was of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Sohari is a Bhojpuri word.
 
In his address at the diaspora event, the PM said: “Be it democracy, politics, diplomacy, higher education ... Bihar had shown a new direction to the world in many such subjects centuries ago.” He said that new inspirations and new opportunities “will emerge from the land of Bihar for the 21st-century world”.
 
Modi’s was the first bilateral by an Indian PM to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.
 
Modi said India was working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community. It will support the deep and historical ties with “our brothers and sisters in Trinidad and Tobago as well”, he said. “Our decision on the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago being issued OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards will strengthen their connection to India and preserve our shared heritage for future generations,” the PM posted on X. 
 
Relations between India and Trinidad & Tobago go back to May 30, 1845, when the first ship, the Fatel Razack, carrying 225 Indian indentured workers reached the shores of Trinidad, then a British colony. Their numbers increased with subsequent arrival of more ships from India till 1917. The descendants of those indentured workers, now in their fifth or sixth generation, form 40-45 per cent of the population of 1.36 million (2024), constituting an integral part of the economic, political, and social fabric of the country. This year, the diaspora is celebrating 180 years of the arrival of the first group of their ancestors.
 
The PM’s visit to Argentina comes at a time when the country is undertaking major economic reforms somewhat similar to those India went through in the past, said the secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, at a briefing in New Delhi on Monday.
 
Argentina holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and the fourth-largest shale oil reserves along with substantial conventional oil and gas deposits.
 
“It makes Argentina a potentially important energy partner for India in the future,” Kumaran said.
 
Argentina's rich reserves of critical minerals such as lithium, copper, and other rare-earth elements complement India's growing need for secure and sustainable supplies to these elements for its clean energy transition and industrial growth, he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

CJI Gavai vows full transparency in collegium, no compromise on merit

Jaishankar to visit China for SCO meet, first since 2020 Galwan standoff

Suspect in Pune techie 'rape' was her friend; she took selfie herself: Cops

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Elections Bihar Assembly

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story