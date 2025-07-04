Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street crackdown: Another reminder for retail of slim odds of winning

Jane Street crackdown: Another reminder for retail of slim odds of winning

Sebi's probe into Jane Street's alleged market manipulation underscores how retail participants are outmatched in India's derivatives market dominated by large players

Sebi's interim order reveals Jane Street booked a staggering gross profit of ₹43,281 crore in index options across just 21 expiry cycles. | Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order alleging market manipulation by Jane Street has served yet another stark warning to retail traders: their odds of winning in the derivatives market are stacked against them.
 
Sebi's interim order reveals Jane Street booked a staggering gross profit of ₹43,281 crore in index options across just 21 expiry cycles.
 
One day alone—17 January 2024—yielded profits of ₹735 crore, prompting detailed scrutiny by the regulator.
 
According to experts, the Sebi probe into Jane Street underscores the vulnerability of retail participants in a market dominated by sophisticated, deep-pocketed players wielding potential unfair advantages.
