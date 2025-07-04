Jane Street crackdown: Another reminder for retail of slim odds of winning

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order alleging market manipulation by Jane Street has served yet another stark warning to retail traders: their odds of winning in the derivatives market are stacked against them.

Sebi's interim order reveals Jane Street booked a staggering gross profit of ₹43,281 crore in index options across just 21 expiry cycles.

One day alone—17 January 2024—yielded profits of ₹735 crore, prompting detailed scrutiny by the regulator.

According to experts, the Sebi probe into Jane Street underscores the vulnerability of retail participants in a market dominated by sophisticated, deep-pocketed players wielding potential unfair advantages.