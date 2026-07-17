Bihar succeeds, and slips, in closing school education gap with Kerala

Bihar allocated 20 per cent of its total expenditure to education in FY26, the highest share among major states. Yet on a per-capita basis, it remains among the lowest spenders in the country. Smaller classrooms and fewer dropouts show the money is reaching schools. But fewer children enrolling means it isn’t yet reaching the families who need convincing to send them to school. The enrolment gap may owe to several reasons: Children being forced out of school to earn extra income for the family, or simply because the nearest high school is too far away. For a state with one of India’s youngest populations, closing that education gap isn’t optional.