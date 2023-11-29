Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government also plans to bring a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.





All Party Meet Ahead of Session

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.



Though the all-party meet is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.



The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.



The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session. The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.