Home / India News / Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government also plans to bring a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.


All Party Meet Ahead of Session

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.
 
Though the all-party meet is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.
 
The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.
 
The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session. The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

Also Read

Parl panel meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

Parl panel reports on bills to replace criminal laws submitted to Dhankhar

Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc

Cong's Surjewala demands consultations on 3 bills replacing criminal laws

Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

Jharkhand to airlift its workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel to Ranchi

CCPA asks e-tailers to set up mechanism to prevent unregulated sale of acid

Centre says 125 new projects taken up for exploration of critical minerals

Competition Commission names Sanjay Pandey as interim investigations head

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliament winter sessionParliamentcentral government

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story