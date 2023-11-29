Home / India News / Jharkhand to airlift its workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel to Ranchi

Jharkhand to airlift its workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel to Ranchi

The 41 workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday after a gruelling 17-day operation

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Workers after being rescued from the collapsed tunnel, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Preparations are afoot by the Jharkhand government to airlift its 15 workers who were among the 41 trapped in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and rescued on Tuesday night, an official said.

Jharkhand government officers are in touch with their Uttarakhand counterparts and a three-member team from the state had rushed to the spot soon after the collapse in the tunnel on Diwali, they said on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our workers reached AIIMS Rishikesh for the health check up around 2 pm today (Wednesday) for health check ups. The Uttarakhand government has kept them under observation. As soon as they are released from the hospital we will airlift them to Ranchi," Jharkhand labour secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

The 41 workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday after a gruelling 17-day operation.

They were brought to AIIMS Rishikesh in a helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, Sharma said.

Quoting Uttarakhand officers, he said the workers will be kept under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh for 24 hours.

"Once it is complete, we will take our workers to Dehradun from where they will fly to New Delhi. They will fly to Ranchi from New Delhi as there is no direct flight between Dehradun and Ranchi," he said.

The trapped workers belonging to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam were rescued on Tuesday as the entire country watched with bated breath. The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

CCPA asks e-tailers to set up mechanism to prevent unregulated sale of acid

Centre says 125 new projects taken up for exploration of critical minerals

Competition Commission names Sanjay Pandey as interim investigations head

Domestic coal-based power generation rises by 8.8% to 686.7 BU in Apr-Oct

SC to mull over forming guidelines on when governors can send bills to prez

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandJharkhand

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story