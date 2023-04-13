Home / India News / BJP leaders unnerved with just one pic of Oppn unity: JD(U) leader

"The opposition unity is going in the right direction. BJP leaders are feeling uneasy thinking what will happen when all opposition parties will come together on one platform," said Abhishek Jha

Patna
BJP leaders unnerved with just one pic of Oppn unity: JD(U) leader

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Responding to the BJP leaders' remark that opposition unity is not possible in the country, JD(U) leader Abhishek Jha on Thursday claimed that saffron party leaders were unnerved with just one photograph of Congress, JD-U and RJD leaders.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said opposition unity is not possible in the country after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national presidents Lalan Sing and Sanjay Jha met with Congress top brass Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and promoted the opposition's unity in the country.

"After the meeting, a beautiful photograph emerged in Delhi. The opposition unity is going in the right direction. BJP leaders are feeling uneasy thinking what will happen when all opposition parties will come together on one platform... BJP leaders will face a difficult situation when all strategies will be implemented against them in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Jha, who is also spokesperson of the BJP, said.

"We have only one motive and that is to stop the BJP from coming to power in 2024, and our leaders are moving in the right direction for that," he said.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

