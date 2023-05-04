Home / India News / BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday said the BJP's politics of hate was responsible for the violent confrontation between two communities in Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday said the BJP's politics of hate was responsible for the violent confrontation between two communities in Manipur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state.

"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Kharge said on Twitter.

"BJP's politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. "We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he said.

The Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

So far, 4,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas by the forces and sent to shelters, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

