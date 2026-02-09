Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, The Ramco Cements, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Linde India, and Bata India are among 184 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, Amber Enterprises India, K.P.R. Mill, Kaveri Seed Company, Trident, NRB Bearings, Graphite India, PNC Infratech, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Uniparts India, Mold-Tek Packaging, Jyothy Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and India Tourism Development Corporation.

SBI net profit jumps 24% in Q3

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the December quarter, with net profit rising 24.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,028 crore in Q3FY26. The strong performance was driven by robust growth in non-interest income, steady net interest income (NII) on the back of healthy credit expansion, recoveries from written-off accounts, and dividend income of over ₹2,200 crore from its subsidiary, SBI Mutual Fund.

ALSO READ: SBI Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 24.5% to ₹21,028 crore on strong NII Net interest income grew 9 per cent annually to ₹45,190 crore, as the bank’s advances book expanded by more than 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹46.83 trillion during the quarter. Non-interest income surged 66 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,359 crore, supported largely by higher fee income.

The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 3 basis points to 3.12 per cent at the end of Q3FY26, compared with 3.09 per cent in the preceding September quarter and 3.15 per cent in the year-ago period. SBI said it expects its NIM to remain above 3 per cent going forward.

Market overview for February 9

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are set for a strong opening on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues and optimism around the India–US Interim Trade Agreement (ITA).

Market sentiment improved after India and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining the framework for the ITA, following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week. The interim pact is seen as a stepping stone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), offering near-term clarity on tariffs while laying the foundation for deeper trade integration.

Adding to the positive momentum, US President Donald Trump lifted the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. The order also noted India’s commitment to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian oil and step up purchases of US energy products.

Early indicators pointed to a firm start for domestic equities, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,938.5 around 7:00 am, up 241 points or 0.94 per cent.

Asian markets were also trading sharply higher, led by a rally in Japanese equities after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 4.5 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 4.4 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.57 per cent at last check.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 9