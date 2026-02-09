Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, The Ramco Cements, Linde India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, and Bata India are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, The Ramco Cements, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Linde India, and Bata India are among 184 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, Amber Enterprises India, K.P.R. Mill, Kaveri Seed Company, Trident, NRB Bearings, Graphite India, PNC Infratech, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Uniparts India, Mold-Tek Packaging, Jyothy Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and India Tourism Development Corporation.
SBI net profit jumps 24% in Q3
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the December quarter, with net profit rising 24.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,028 crore in Q3FY26. The strong performance was driven by robust growth in non-interest income, steady net interest income (NII) on the back of healthy credit expansion, recoveries from written-off accounts, and dividend income of over ₹2,200 crore from its subsidiary, SBI Mutual Fund.
Net interest income grew 9 per cent annually to ₹45,190 crore, as the bank’s advances book expanded by more than 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹46.83 trillion during the quarter. Non-interest income surged 66 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,359 crore, supported largely by higher fee income.
The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 3 basis points to 3.12 per cent at the end of Q3FY26, compared with 3.09 per cent in the preceding September quarter and 3.15 per cent in the year-ago period. SBI said it expects its NIM to remain above 3 per cent going forward.
Market overview for February 9
Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are set for a strong opening on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues and optimism around the India–US Interim Trade Agreement (ITA).
Market sentiment improved after India and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining the framework for the ITA, following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week. The interim pact is seen as a stepping stone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), offering near-term clarity on tariffs while laying the foundation for deeper trade integration.
Adding to the positive momentum, US President Donald Trump lifted the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. The order also noted India’s commitment to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian oil and step up purchases of US energy products.
Early indicators pointed to a firm start for domestic equities, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,938.5 around 7:00 am, up 241 points or 0.94 per cent.
Asian markets were also trading sharply higher, led by a rally in Japanese equities after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 4.5 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 4.4 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.57 per cent at last check.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 9
- Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
- Abans Financial Services Ltd
- AGI Infra Ltd
- Anlon Healthcare Ltd
- Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
- All Time Plastics Ltd
- Amber Enterprises India Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
- Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
- Asarfi Hospital Ltd
- Atlantaa Ltd
- Atvo Enterprises Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Automobile Products of India Ltd
- Axiscades Technologies Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
- Bampsl Securities Ltd
- Basant Agro Tech India Ltd-$
- Bata India Ltd
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
- BCL Industries Ltd-$
- B.C. Power Controls Ltd
- Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
- Beryl Drugs Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- BSL Ltd
- Barak Valley Cements Ltd
- C & C Constructions Ltd
- Ceigall India Ltd
- Ceinsys Tech Ltd
- Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd
- Chase Bright Steel Ltd
- CHL Ltd
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
- Conart Engineers Ltd-$
- Career Point Edutech Ltd
- Dynamic Archistructures Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- DCM Financial Services Ltd
- Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltd
- Donear Industries Ltd-$
- Dreamfolks Services Ltd
- Dalal Street Investments Ltd
- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
- Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd-$
- El Forge Ltd-$
- Embassy Developments Ltd
- Electronics Mart India Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Eureka Industries Ltd
- Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
- FCS Software Solutions Ltd
- Fermenta Biotech Ltd
- Filmcity Media Ltd
- Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
- Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
- Genpharmasec Ltd
- Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
- GIC Housing Finance Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Global Capital Markets Ltd
- Gothi Plascon India Ltd
- Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd
- Graphite India Ltd
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Gujarat Cotex Ltd
- Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
- Happy Forgings Ltd
- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
- HCKK Ventures Ltd
- Helpage Finlease Ltd
- Hisar Metal Industries Ltd-$
- HMT Ltd
- INDO SMC Ltd
- Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
- India Pesticides Ltd
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
- India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
- ITL Industries Ltd-$
- Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
- Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd
- JNK India Ltd
- Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
- Jyothy Labs Ltd
- Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd
- KBS India Ltd
- Kiran Print Pack Ltd
- Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
- Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
- Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
- Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd-$
- Leel Electricals Ltd
- Linde India Ltd
- Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
- Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
- Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd
- Mahesh Developers Ltd
- Manbro Industries Ltd
- Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd
- Man Industries (India) Ltd-$
- Marsons Ltd
- M & B Engineering Ltd
- Magellanic Cloud Ltd
- Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
- Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
- Muthoot Microfin Ltd
- Muzali Arts Ltd
- Navin Fluorine International Ltd
- Nelcast Ltd
- Neuland Laboratories Ltd
- Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
- NHC Foods Ltd
- Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
- NRB Bearings Ltd
- Northern Spirits Ltd
- Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd
- Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd-$
- Panth Infinity Ltd
- Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd
- Pasupati Fincap Ltd
- Permanent Magnets Ltd-$
- Pfizer Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Prabhhans Industries Ltd
- Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- QGO Finance Ltd
- The Ramco Cements Ltd
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
- RIR Power Electronics Ltd
- Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
- Rolex Rings Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- RDB Real Estate Constructions Ltd
- South Asian Enterprises Ltd
- Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd-$
- Sanchay Finvest Ltd
- Sankhya Infotech Ltd
- Sansera Engineering Ltd
- Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd
- Saurashtra Cement Ltd
- SC Agrotech Ltd
- Seasons Textiles Ltd-$
- Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
- Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd
- Signpost India Ltd
- Shukra Bullions Ltd
- Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
- South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Suprajit Engineering Ltd-$
- Supriya Lifescience Ltd
- Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd
- Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd
- Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
- TCPL Packaging Ltd-$
- Telge Projects Ltd
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- Trident Ltd
- TTI Enterprise Ltd
- Typhoon Holdings Ltd
- Uniparts India Ltd
- Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd
- Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
- Valley Magnesite Company Ltd
- Vardhman Concrete Ltd
- Vascon Engineers Ltd
- Venkys (India) Ltd
- Vinyoflex Ltd
- Visaka Industries Ltd
- Visagar Polytex Ltd
- Western Ministil Ltd
- Jeet Machine Tools Ltd
- Zodiac Energy Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:42 AM IST