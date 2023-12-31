Blinkit 2023 report: Bizarre buys from condoms to maggi & iPhones

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Tonic was ordered more than soft drinks in Gurugram in 2023
- 30,02,080 PartySmart tablets were delivered this year
- The biggest order in 2023 was worth Rs 1,59,900. An iPhone Pro Max
- Gurugram ordered 65,973 lighters in 2023
- 351,033 Printouts were delivered before 8 AM
- As many as 3,20,04,725 Maggi packets were delivered after midnight during the year
- A South Delhi customer orders 9,940 condoms in 2023
- 1,22,38,740 ice creams were ordered in 2023
- 8,50,011 ice cube packets were delivered in 2023
- A customer ordered 2,670 toothbrushes in 2023, nearly 7 a day.
- A Bengaluru customer placed an order in 2023 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a packet of Lay’s, and 6 bananas