Blinkit 2023 report: Bizarre buys from condoms to maggi & iPhones

A customer from South Delhi ordered a whopping condoms in 2023 on Blinkit, the company's chief executive officer, Albinder Dhindsa, revealed while sharing the 'Blinkit Trends 2023' report.

The report revealed an uptick in sales for various peculiar products that customers ordered during the year, from one customer buying 18 copies of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', to another buying 972 phone chargers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Shared so many facts about buying patterns on Blinkit through 2023. Dropping some of the best to round up the year. Which one is your favourite?” Dhindsa posted on LinkedIn.

Below are more intriguing facts from the 'Blinkit Trends 2023' report: