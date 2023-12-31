Home / India News / Maharashtra logs 131 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.05%

Maharashtra logs 131 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.05%

A day earlier, the state had logged 172 COVID-19 infections

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 131 fresh COVID-19 cases after testing 12,405 samples at a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent, the state health department said.

No fatalities are reported.

A day earlier, the state had logged 172 COVID-19 infections.

Out of 8,76,33,748 laboratory samples tested until Sunday (since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020), 81,72,836 have tested positive for COVID-19, as per the health department.

With 51 patients discharged on Sunday, the overall number of recoveries in the state stood at 80,23,576 at a recovery rate of 98.17 per cent.

The week from December 24 to 31 saw 751 cases compared to the preceding week from December 17 to 24 when only 103 infections were recorded. 19 cases each were reported from December 3 to 9 and from December 10 to 16, as per the health department.

Maharashtra has so far reported 29 cases of JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron till Sunday. District-wise distribution is Pune 15, Thane 5, Beed 3, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 2 and one each in Kolhapur, Akola, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of COVID-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported, the health department said.

Maharashtra has seen 137 COVID-19 fatalities since January 1, 2023. While 70.80 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, and 16 per cent didn't have any comorbidity.

Topics :CoronavirusIndia healthcarehealthCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

