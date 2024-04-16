LIVE news: 2 shooters arrested for firing at Salman Khan's Mumbai home

In the latest arrest connected with the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate has taken Chanpreet Singh into custody, The Indian Express reported today. Singh allegedly managed funds for the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign during the 2022 Goa assembly polls. This is the 17th arrest in the case by the probe agency. An official was quoted as saying that Singh was arrested on Friday and produced before a Delhi court on Saturday. The court sent him to ED custody till April 18.

The Biden administration stated that India is an important strategic partner of the US, adding that the status of the relationship is expected to remain unchanged.To a question on alleged "concerns about democratic backsliding in India" and the recent statements by the State Department regarding the alleged "crackdown on opposition", Miller said, "India is the world's largest democracy. It is an important strategic partner of the United States and I expect that to remain true." US officials in the recent past have called India a "very important partner" and that the relationship between the two countries continues to grow.