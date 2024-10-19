Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bomb threats escalate, at least 20 Indian flights affected since morning

Bomb threats escalate, at least 20 Indian flights affected since morning

IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul

indigo airlines, indigo
Among them are IndiGo's flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai
Press Trust of India New Delhi/ Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 20 flights of various Indian airlines have received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources.

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats, the sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among them are IndiGo's flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, and Jodhpur to Delhi as well as Vistara's flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.

IndiGo, in two separate statements, said it is cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul.

The airline is working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

"Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure," the airline said in another statement.

More From This Section

J&K LG clears Omar-led cabinet's resolution for Centre to restore statehood

LIVE news: Over 20 flights receive hoax bomb threats on Saturday

Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur leaves 2 ITBP jawans injured

Tamil Nadu rain alert: Heavy rain lashes Puducherry, residents struggle

Normalcy can return only if 'weaponisation of society' reduced: Manipur DGP

Vistara said that shortly before landing, flight UK 624 en route to Mumbai from Udaipur had a security concern and upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the plane was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks.

The sources said more than 20 flights have received bomb threats since Saturday morning.

On Friday, three international flights of Vistara received bomb threats which turned out to be hoaxes and one of the flights was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.

In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

S&P, Moody's downgrade JetBlue amid $3 bn debt raise, shares sink

JetBlue Airways to raise over $3 bn through debt offerings, shares fall

New Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg faces big overhaul, from factories to finances

United Airlines forecast low profits; announces plans to cut capacity

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz out at 150, IND lead over 50 runs

Topics :airline crisisIstanbulAirport security

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story