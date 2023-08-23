Home / India News / Brics meeting: PM Modi picks up national flag placed as marker, keeps it

Brics meeting: PM Modi picks up national flag placed as marker, keeps it

A video of the meeting showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledging the prime minister's gesture and picking up his country's flag after stepping on it

Press Trust of India Johannesburg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Showing respect to the Indian flag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday immediately picked up the tricolour placed on stage at a BRICS meeting here to mark the standing place of every leader so as not to step on it.

A video of the meeting showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledging the prime minister's gesture and picking up his country's flag after stepping on it.

While Ramaphosa handed over his flag to an official, Modi kept the tricolour with him.

Earlier, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa during which they reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and also on ways to work jointly to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

15th BRICS Summit 2023: History, significance, top agendas, and more

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

450 Delhi police quick response teams part of security arrangements for G20

NCRTC conducts training camps to educate farmers on modern techniques

Onion auctions to resume at APMCs in Nashik from Aug 24: Traders' rep

Mizoram incident due to collapse of gantry launched on bridge: Railways

CBI files 2 cases on Varun Industries in Rs 388 crore fraud in two banks

Topics :Narendra ModiBRICSIndian flag

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story