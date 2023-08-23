Home / India News / NCRTC conducts training camps to educate farmers on modern techniques

NCRTC conducts training camps to educate farmers on modern techniques

The programme has been initiated to raise awareness, enhance skills and provide training to modern farmers on the latest agricultural techniques, the NCRTC said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday organised skill development training camps in the districts of Ghaziabad and Meerut to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques, officials said.

Under the training programme, a team of agricultural experts is teaching the farmers new methods of modern agriculture. The initial phase of the programme is being implemented in villages such as Bhud Baral, Khadarabad, Nangla Moosa, Asalat Nagar, Kakra, Sahapur, Sara, Kanoja, and Sikrikurt in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

The programme has been initiated to raise awareness, enhance skills and provide training to modern farmers on the latest agricultural techniques, the NCRTC said.

"As a part of the training programme, farmers were also guided on how to increase their earnings via hydroponics (a technique to grow plants using water-based nutrient solution instead of soil) and protected cultivation techniques," an official of the NCRTC said.

The official said that a total of 104 training sessions will be conducted in this series of training programme for approximately 1,500 farmers residing in 52 villages situated along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Currently, the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is under progress and the NCRTC aims to commission the entire corridor by 2025.

A 17-km-long primary section will be made operational this year.

Also Read

Tunnelling in Meerut completed for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Section from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot starts this month

Duhai Depot of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor opens: Official

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

L-G approves allotment of land for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

Onion auctions to resume at APMCs in Nashik from Aug 24: Traders' rep

Mizoram incident due to collapse of gantry launched on bridge: Railways

CBI files 2 cases on Varun Industries in Rs 388 crore fraud in two banks

PM Modi, S African Prez discuss multilateral issues of mutual interest

India has taken 'giant leap' in space sector with Chandrayaan-3: Anurag

Topics :farmersFarmingAgriculture

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story