Home / India News / Budget Session: Govt to bring motion on Ram Temple in both houses on Jan 10

Budget Session: Govt to bring motion on Ram Temple in both houses on Jan 10

In Lok Sabha, under rule 193, BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and Shrikant Shinde will raise a discussion on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla

Ram Mandir (Photo posted on X by @ShriRamTeerth)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring a motion on the Ram Temple in both the houses tomorrow, sources informed.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 193 and will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Santosh Pande. In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Lok Sabha, under rule 193, BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and Shrikant Shinde will raise a discussion on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22 at the Aodhya's historic temple.

Meanwhile, this is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May this year.

The Budget Session was scheduled to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

My govt would try to improve ties with neighbouring countries: Nawaz Sharif

Bharat Ratna tally at 53, five of them to women: Here're list of awardees

India-Canada trade registers growth of 18.84% in 2023: Govt data

Govt blocks 1.4 lakh mobile numbers linked to digital financial frauds

EAM Jaishankar bats for deeper ties among Indian Ocean region nations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Budget sessionRam templeAyodhyaBJPLok Sabha

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story