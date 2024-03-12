LIVE news: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

The Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) moved the Supreme Court today seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

According to the law, it is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country.