Home / India News / LIVE news: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

Latest CAA updates: Catch all the news updates on on the developments related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) moved the Supreme Court today seeking a stay on the implementation of  the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar today slammed the central government's decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), stating that  the move amounts to an attack on parliamentary democracy. The CAA paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. "Such a decision days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is an attack on parliamentary democracy. We condemn it," Pawar said. The opposition NCP (SP) separately said the CAA decision has been taken to divert people's attention from the controversy over electoral bonds. After the Centre notified the CAA rules on Monday, four years after the law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri come under the purview, an official said. "Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. "The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," he told PTI.  The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also scanning social media platforms to curb provocative posts.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.
According to the law, it is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country.  

Key Events

10:59 AM

News update: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

10:49 AM

CAA implementation a historic blunder, says AIADMK on Centre's notification

10:45 AM

CAA notified by central government: What you need to know

10:26 AM

CAA helps persecuted refugees to get Indian citizenship: VHP

9:19 AM

Security augmented, flag marches conducted in northeast Delhi post CAA implementation

10:59 AM

News update: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

The Indian Union Muslim league (IUML)  moved the Supreme Court  today seeking a stay on the implementation of  the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

10:49 AM

CAA implementation a historic blunder, says AIADMK on Centre's notification

An AIADMK leader criticised the notification of the CAA rules, saying the Union government has made a "historic blunder" with its implementation and charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with doing so for political mileage.
 
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the "AIADMK vehemently condemns this move which is aimed at dividing people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to derive political mileage", even though it was not implemented for the past five years.

10:45 AM

CAA notified by central government: What you need to know

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. For a more detailed story, click this link.

 

 

10:26 AM

CAA helps persecuted refugees to get Indian citizenship: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules has paved the way for refugees "persecuted" on the basis of their religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to obtain Indian citizenship. Alok Kumar, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief,  encouraged the workers of the organisation and other social groups to provide all possible help to such refugees to complete the formalities of applying for Indian citizenship.

9:19 AM

Security augmented, flag marches conducted in northeast Delhi post CAA implementation

Security was augmented in parts of Delhi following the implementation of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by the Centre on Monday. Cops in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri ,an official said. "Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citizenship BillNarendra ModiRahul GandhiCitizenshipBJPParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News