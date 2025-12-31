Cabinet clears ₹19,142-cr Nashik-Akkalkot highway corridor in Maharashtra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the construction of a six-lane greenfield highway corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot in Maharashtra in build, operate, transfer (BOT) mode at a cost of Rs 19,142 crore.

What will the Nashik–Akkalkot corridor connect and why does it matter?

The project, to be constructed over 374 km, will provide connectivity to regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Solapur. “This infrastructure is a significant step to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot will be connected to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhavan port interchange, the Agra–Mumbai corridor at Nashik and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri, near Nashik. The proposed corridor will provide connectivity from the west coast to the east coast, according to the statement.

How much time and distance is the highway expected to save? “The primary purpose of the proposed access-controlled six-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency and is expected to reduce travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km,” the Cabinet said. How will the project support logistics and regional development? The corridor will help improve logistics efficiency for freight originating and terminating at major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes of Kopparthy and Orvakal. It is expected to enhance basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv and Solapur districts.