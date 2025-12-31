Rajasthan police arrest 2 with 150 kg ammonium nitrate on New Year's Eve

The District Special Team (DST) of Rajasthan's Tonk district arrested two people on Wednesday and recovered 150 kilograms of explosives from their vehicle, news agency PTI reported.

The accused have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, residents of Bundi district, the report said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra told PTI that the DST intercepted a car in the Baroni police station limits after receiving a tip-off, and added that they recovered 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, which was hidden in sacks of urea fertiliser. He further said that the two accused were allegedly transporting the material from Bundi to Tonk to supply.

The DST also seized 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring around 1,100 metres, along with the vehicle used to carry the consignment. Mishra said the team moved quickly on specific intelligence, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the explosives, their intended use, and any links. He further added that the accused are being questioned, and police are examining whether the consignment was meant for illegal activity, including mining. "A major operation was conducted in which explosives were seized from a vehicle. Two accused have been arrested, and the investigation is being carried out. We are probing all aspects in the case," Mishra added.