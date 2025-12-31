Vehicle tax exemption for EVs to continue till Dec 2027 in TN: Minister

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has said that the motor vehicle tax exemption for battery-operated vehicles in the state is to continue until December 2027, under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974.

Sharing the government notification in this regard, Rajaa said the decision taken by the Chief Minister M K Stalin reinforces the commitment to support EV adoption, affordability and manufacturing at scale.

"This shows how pro-industry our government is," he said.

"Tamil Nadu has extended 100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption for all electric vehicles till December 31, 2027, aligning with our deep-rooted sustainability focus," he said in a social media post late on Tuesday.