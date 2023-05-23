Home / India News / CAG team holds meeting with central ministries to identify systemic issues

A team of CAG held a brainstorming session with senior officers of central ministries with a view to facilitating the identification of systemic issues and potential areas for improvement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
A team of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday held a brainstorming session with senior officers of central ministries with a view to facilitating the identification of systemic issues and potential areas for improvement.

The CAG team was headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Report Central) Rakesh Mohan.

The interactive session was held with a view to enhancing synergy to foster a constructive relationship, facilitating the identification of systemic issues, financial irregularities, and potential areas for improvement, CAG said in a statement.

Addressing the participants, Mohan stated that while the traditional role of audit has been to scrutinise executive actions, there is a growing acknowledgement that there is also space for a level of synergy between the C&AG and the executive.

By working hand in hand, the C&AG and the executive can address deficiencies and enhance governance mechanisms, leading to the effective and judicious utilization of public resources to optimise the desired outcomes, he said.

"This partnership can thus promote a culture of fiscal discipline, good governance, and responsible decision-making, ultimately benefiting the citizens of India," he added.

The Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General also stated that an important part of the conversation between the audit and auditees is the cooperation and prompt response from ministries to access relevant information and documents.

Delays in furnishing records often hinder the audit process and result in incomplete assessments, he added.

Mohan also said that the delay in the submission of accounts of autonomous bodies under various ministries, due to various reasons, is a matter of concern for the CAG.

More than 30 senior officers representing 18 central ministries participated in the session.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

