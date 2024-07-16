Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cal HC restrains Mamata from making defamatory statement against Guv

Bose had moved a defamation suit against Banerjee, two newly-elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar and party leader Kunal Ghosh

Speaking on an imbroglio over oath-taking of the two new MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which the governor moved the defamation suit before the high court | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose in an interim order till August 14.

Bose had moved a defamation suit against Banerjee, two newly-elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar and party leader Kunal Ghosh.

He also prayed for an interim order restraining them from making any further comment in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on an imbroglio over oath-taking of the two new MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which the governor moved the defamation suit before the high court.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

