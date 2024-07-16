Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Puja Khedkar lodges complaint against Pune collector for harrasment

Puja Khedkar lodges complaint against Pune collector for harrasment

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee
Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels | (ANI)
Press Trust of India Washim
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday.

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday when she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she had said.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IAS Pooja Khedkar has 7% locomotor disability: Pune-based private hospital

Govt puts IAS officer Puja Khedkar's district training programme on hold

Pune police unable to track Puja Khedkar's mother in land dispute case

Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar may be dismissed if quota claims false

'Fake' disability, OBC claims: Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar is in big trouble

Topics :UPSCIAS officer

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story