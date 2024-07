Prime minister Narendra Modi remains the chairperson of the Aayog, Suman K Bery will continue to hold the Vice Chairman post, while VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, VK Paul and Arvind Virmani will remain full-time members.

While the top postions in the apex public policy think tank remain unchanged, several new ministers in the newly formed government have been appointed as either ex-officio members or special invitees to the Aayog.