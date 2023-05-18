Cancel culture, brand bias: Why celebs stay silent on uncomfortable issues

While the voice of people, including farmer groups, local wrestling communities and opposition parties, is widely heard, big names from fraternities like sports and entertainment continue to remain silent. Despite requests from ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, is leading the protest, very few recognisable names have publicly lent their support to the wrestlers. The ones who have include India’s ‘golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra, tennis star Sania Mirza, women hockey team’s Rani Rampal, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev tweeted in support after Phogat’s appeal. Indian actors, including Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar and Gauahar Khan, have come out in support.

As the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual misconduct enters its fourth week, people continue to stand in solidarity with top Indian wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. However, social media, with hashtags like #istandwithmychampions, #supportbrijbhushan, also indicates the polarisation over the issue.