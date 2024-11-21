Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CAQM amends Grap Stages III, IV: stricter measures enforced in Delhi-NCR

The amendments come amidst heightened concern over Delhi-NCR's air pollution, which recently entered the Severe+ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 450

Visibility dropped in parts of Delhi as the air quality index soared to 418 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Under Grap Stage IV, a "mask advisory" has been introduced, urging individuals to wear masks when stepping outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has amended the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), introducing stricter measures to address escalating air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the revisions, it will now be mandatory for NCR states to discontinue physical classes up to Class V under Grap Stage III and up to Class XII under Grap Stage IV. This marks a significant policy shift, removing the discretionary power previously held by state governments.

The amended Grap also includes a new directive under Stage III, requiring state governments to implement staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to reduce traffic congestion and associated emissions. This measure reflects the commission's commitment to proactive and coordinated action against deteriorating air quality in the region.

Under Grap Stage IV, a "mask advisory" has been introduced, urging individuals to wear masks when stepping outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality. This addition emphasises the importance of personal health precautions alongside institutional interventions.

The amendments come amidst heightened concern over Delhi-NCR's air pollution, which recently entered the 'Severe+' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 450.

Earlier on Monday, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha described the Grap Stage IV measures as "similar to lockdown" but cautioned they are only temporary solutions.

He highlighted the need for comprehensive, long-term strategies to address systemic causes of pollution, such as stubble burning, which has contributed significantly to the crisis.

"This is the second day when the air quality index of Delhi NCR has been in the severe plus category. Glad that the government or Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced Grap IV measures to be executed in Delhi NCR. It was important that these similar to lockdown measures are implemented in Delhi but we need to understand that this is not a solution," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to dense fog over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, potentially exacerbating the pollution crisis by trapping particulate matter closer to the ground.

CAQM's amendments and Grap's expanded scope signify a renewed push for coordinated efforts to combat air pollution. However, experts stress the urgent need for sustainable and preventative measures to ensure long-term improvements in air quality across the region.

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi-NCR

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

