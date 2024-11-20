Days with AQI over 201 rise to 122 in 2024, up from 116 last year

The number of days with air quality harmful to health has risen in 2024, surpassing figures from previous years. Between January 1 and November 18, there were 122 days when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 201, compared to 116 days during the same period in 2023.

In contrast, the number of days with AQI between 0 and 200 stood at 201 this year, slightly fewer than the 206 days recorded last year. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 0 and 200 are categorised as Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), and Moderate (101–200). These levels are less harmful, though health impacts vary, from minimal discomfort for sensitive individuals to moderate breathing difficulties for those with lung, asthma, or heart conditions.

However, AQI levels in the Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (above 400) categories pose significant health risks. Poor air quality causes breathing discomfort for most individuals during prolonged exposure, while Very Poor conditions can lead to respiratory illnesses. Severe levels affect even healthy individuals and severely impact those with pre-existing health conditions. The increasing number of days with harmful AQI highlights the escalating challenge of air pollution and its health implications.

India now leads the world in the number of cities among the top 100 most polluted globally, surpassing China by a significant margin. According to a recent S&P Global Mobility presentation, 39 Indian cities feature in this list, compared to 30 cities in China.

Delhi remains one of India’s most polluted cities. On November 18, the city recorded an average AQI of 494, the highest in the country, with most monitoring stations reporting an AQI of 500—the upper limit of India’s AQI scale. However, international air quality monitoring app IQAir recorded Delhi’s AQI at a staggering 1,600 on the same day.

This discrepancy arises from differing standards for measuring air quality across countries. In India, the permissible limit for PM2.5 concentration is 60 micrograms per cubic metre, while countries adhering to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines have much stricter limits of five or ten micrograms per cubic metre.

India’s AQI scale is capped at 500, which serves as a critical threshold for severe pollution. An AQI beyond this cap signals hazardous conditions, underscoring the urgency of addressing Delhi’s worsening air quality.