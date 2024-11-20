Maharashtra polls: From vandalism to cash seizures, key highlights of the day

India’s richest state, Maharashtra, voted for its 15th Assembly elections in a single phase today, recording a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent. Gadchiroli and Kolhapur registered the highest voter turnout at 69.63 per cent and 76.97 per cent, respectively, while Mumbai and Thane recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent and 49.67 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Exit polls present a mixed picture, with some predicting a win for the Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance and others favouring a majority for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, the state’s election day was also marked by several unusual incidents:

1. Six polling booths vandalised in Parli and Beed

In Parli, Beed district, six polling stations across three villages were vandalised by unidentified individuals. Agriculture Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde is contesting from this constituency.

Beed District Collector Avinash Pathak said, “Six polling stations in three villages in Parli were targeted by vandals. At five booths, the damaged EVMs were replaced. In Ghatnandur village, four EVMs were affected—three have been replaced, and voting has resumed. Similarly, in Chhotewadi and Murabbi, the EVMs have been replaced, and the polling process is back on track. The votes recorded prior to the incident remain secure. A criminal case has been registered against the unidentified individuals responsible.”

2. Allegations of illegal election funding against Supriya Sule

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole of engaging in illegal bitcoin transactions to influence the Maharashtra Assembly elections in favour of the MVA.

In a press conference, Trivedi played voice clips alleging that Sule and Patole conspired with a former police commissioner and a dealer in illegal bitcoin transactions to fund the polls.

Refuting the claims, Sule said, “Not my voice. All these voice notes and messages are fake. A fake voice was generated. The police will find out who the perpetrator is. It is neither my voice nor that of Nana Patole.”

3. Independent candidate from Beed dies of a heart attack

In a tragic incident, Balasaheb Shinde, an independent candidate from Beed, passed away after suffering a heart attack at a polling booth on Wednesday.

Shinde collapsed while waiting to cast his vote. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, according to a report by news agency IANS.

4. Rs 60 lakh cash seized in Chandrapur district

A flying squad from the Election Commission seized Rs 60 lakh in cash in Chandrapur district during the assembly elections.

The raid was conducted at a residence in Gadchandur, where the team also found campaign materials. The incident occurred in the Rajura constituency, which has 17 candidates, including BJP’s Deorao Bhongle and Congress’ Subhash Dhote.

The Income Tax Department has been notified about the seizure, officials said.

5. Sena MLA Suhas Kande threatens independent candidate

In Nashik district, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande allegedly threatened to kill independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal during a dispute over suspected voter fraud in the Nandgaon assembly constituency.

The incident occurred at Gurukul College campus, where Bhujbal, acting on a tip-off, arrived with police to investigate alleged bogus voting.

During the heated confrontation, Kande reportedly told Bhujbal in Marathi, “Tujha murder fix aahe aaj” (your murder is fixed today). The threat, made in the presence of police and media personnel, was captured on video.