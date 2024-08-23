Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman M Suresh were also present at the meeting in the national capital

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM
Sawant also discussed various issues related to aviation operations at the Dabolim airport, which is part of an Indian Navy base, it said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has conveyed his government's concern to the Centre over airlines shifting their operations from the old international airport at Dabolim to the new one in Mopa in Pernem taluka which became functional early last year.

Sawant raised the concern during a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sawant, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, including Mauvin Godinho (transport) and Rohan Khaunte (tourism), interacted with Naidu and junior civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman M Suresh were also present at the meeting in the national capital.

The statement said the CM raised concern over the shifting of operations by airlines from the Dabolim aerodrome in South Goa to the Manohar International Airport (MIA) at Mopa, located around 50km in the northern part of the state.

Sawant also discussed various issues related to aviation operations at the Dabolim airport, which is part of an Indian Navy base, it said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy, address conflict

Kumaraswamy hails CPSEs for contributing to Chandrayaan-3 on Space Day

Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

Karnataka govt approves 250m tall Sky Deck project worth Rs 500 Crore

22 killed as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at camps

While the Dabolim aerodrome is a state-run facility, MIA is a greenfield project operated by GMR Goa International Airport, a private company.

Union minister Naidu assured full support to Goa, a major tourist state, towards further strengthening and incentivising the Dabolim airport, said the statement.

There is no official figure on how many carriers have moved operations to the new airport.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Customs, DRI seize 847 kg of gold worth Rs 544 cr at airports in Q1: FM

Sky-high fees: Why flying from these 16 airports is costing you more

Airports need to review pricing strategies to increase profitability: Capa

European people coming more via India than West Asia: SriLankan Airlines

Premium

Indian airports soar as transit hubs for international travellers

Topics :Indian airportsGoaPramod Sawant

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story