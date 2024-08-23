LIVE news: PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy, address conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's Zelensky. This comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow during which he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Shortly before starting the two-nation visit of Poland and Ukraine, Prime Minister had said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Patients received major relief after most of the doctors' associations called off their strike owing to the SC appeal. The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday on the 11th day, being done over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata. Supreme Court also asked the Centre to ensure safety of the resident doctors. However, in West Bengal, the epicentre of the strikes, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals. Junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 14th day straight. Agitating doctors said they will review the apex court's directions on Friday and then take a decision.
Vice President Harris sought to redefine herself for America. She also drew a sharp contrast with Republican Donald Trump on final day of DNC as she accepted the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination. Kamala Harris could be the first 'woman elected president' if she wins the US Presidential elections. She emerged as the Democratic candidate little more than a month ago when allies of President Joe Biden forced him to quit the race.
Indian Army rescues over 330 civilians in flood-affected areas of Tripura
During its extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under the code name Op 'JAL RAHAT' in Tripura, the Indian Army rescued over 330 civilians. Two columns from the 18 Assam Rifles, operating under the command of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles and IGAR (East), have been deployed across the flood-affected areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar in the state. Medical aid has been provided to seven civilians, addressing urgent health concerns amidst challenging conditions, says Indian Army.
9:29 AM
Here's a list of important cases listed in the Supreme Court for Friday (August 23)
SC to hear bail plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case probed by the CBI.
SC to hear plea of Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case.
SC to hear a plea related to unhuman conditions prevailing in prisons across the country.
SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa in a corruption case.
SC to hear a plea of film producer and director Raj Kumar Santoshi against a money lender.
9:22 AM
Union Minister Kumaraswamy hails CPSEs for contributing to Chandrayaan-3 on Space Day
As the country celebrated its first ever National Space Day commemorating the soft landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on Friday, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy recalled the contributions of four Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in making India's lunar mission a success. The union minister said these CPSEs under his ministry had proudly contributed to achieving the milestone.
9:16 AM
Four Nepali labourers killed in landslide in U'khand's Rudraprayag
Four labourers from Nepal have died in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Phata village in Uttarakhand, officials said on Friday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered their bodies from under the debris of the landslide, they said. Heavy rains had lashed the area on Thursday night, the officials said.
9:14 AM
PM Modi, his Polish counterpart call for lasting peace in line with international law
In a joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk called for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
9:13 AM
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi for fast-track courts to handle rape cases
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, pushing for the establishment of specialised fast-track courts to handle rape cases and ensure trials are completed within 15 days.
9:13 AM
Will stand with NATO allies and Ukraine: Kamala Harris
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in her Democratic National Convention speech on Thursday that she will stand with NATO allies and with Ukraine if she became president.
8:59 AM
8:56 AM
PM Modi set to visit Kyiv, address ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
