Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

The rescue operation was carried out by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Rescue Force

Representative Image| (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
In a tragic incident, four Nepali nationals were found dead after being trapped under debris near Phanta helipad following the heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Friday, officials said.

The District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that a rescue team was sent to the spot after they were alerted about the incident around 1:20 am.

Rajwar said, "All 4 people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them were Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the District Disaster Rescue Force (DDRF) team."

The rescue operation was carried out by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Rescue Force.

"People buried under the debris have been taken out by the rescue team, who were found dead. All the people are from Nepal, including Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar and Deepak Bura," the official further said.

More details are awaited.


Topics :UttarakhandNepaldisaster deathslandslide

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

