CBI arrests CGST superintendent, seizes 17 property documents worth crores

The CBI has arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe for waiving penalty on a private company, officials said.

Handcuffs
Rs 3 lakh in cash aside from the alleged bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh was confiscated during the searches, the CBI added
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
During searches at the premises of Nishan Singh Malli post arrest, the CBI seized 17 property documents, in his and his family members' name, worth crores.

"These properties include three residential flats in Ghaziabad and Moradabad; one commercial shop in Moradabad; 12 residential plots in Rampur and Gajraula. One Creta vehicle in the name of accused public servant was also seized," a CBI spokesperson on Tuesday said.

"During search of official premise of accused public servant, relevant documents pertaining to the case were seized and are being scrutinised," the spokesperson added.

The other person arrested by the agency is a tax lawyer who was representing the complainant in the case, the agency said.

Both were produced before a special court in Ghaziabad which remanded them to judicial custody.

CGST Superintendent Malli allegedly issued a penalty notice to a businessman, who controls the private firm, on account of non-filing of GST returns.

Malli, who is posted in Gajraula with additional charge of Amroha in UP, allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh in collusion with tax lawyer Amit Khandelwal from the businessman for waiving penalty on his company.

"The tax advocate was representing the complainant. However, he entered into a conspiracy with superintendent, CGST, Amroha and pressured the complainant to deliver the demand of undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh to the accused superintendent," the CBI spokesperson said.

Reluctant to pay the bribe, the businessman approached the CBI with a complaint, the CBI said.

The agency claimed of laying a trap following which the superintendent and the advocate were caught red handed receiving Rs 1 lakh as an installment of the total bribe demand of Rs 4 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :CBIcgstUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

