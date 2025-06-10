A full moon at twilight has a comforting aura. The Strawberry Moon, a gentle spectacle that rises low and golden in the evening sky, will be visible to skywatchers in India this month. It is nature's soft nod to the coming of summer, and it is more than simply a name.

People are often delighted by celestial events held all around the world, such as solar and lunar eclipses, red moons, or uncommon sightings in the sky. In the Northern Hemisphere, this full moon is the last of the spring season. For people who live north of the equator, it is also the lowest full moon of the year.

The moon will hang low in the sky all night because it is positioned opposite the Sun and the summer solstice is quickly approaching. Before it sets in the southwest at dawn, viewers can anticipate it moving across the southern sky. The moon will shine warmly during the twilight as it passes low over the southeast horizon.

When and where to watch the ‘Strawberry Moon 2025’ in India?

On June 11, 2025, the Strawberry Moon will formally reach its full phase at 1:15 pm (IST). However, the evening of June 10, 2025, shortly after sunset, will be the perfect moment to watch it in India.

ALSO READ: Strawberry Moon to hang lowest in decades - here's what makes it special Observers should locate an open space away from city lights for the best view. Depending on local sunset timings, cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will enjoy good visibility starting at about 7:00 pm.

What makes the 2025 Strawberry Moon special?

Because the 2025 event falls during the phenomenon of a 'Great Lunar Standstill', which occurs around once every 18.6 years, hence, it is very noteworthy. The Moon rises and sets at its most extreme points along the horizon during this time because the tilt of its orbit reaches its maximum. In many regions of the world, this peculiar movement is visible to the naked eye under clear skies.

Why is this full moon called the 'Strawberry Moon'?

The name 'Strawberry Moon' originated from Native Americans, who called the 'full moons' after seasonal indicators. In addition to this, June is known as the 'Strawberry Moon' since it is a month of strawberries and the moon has a somewhat reddish appearance.

The moon's low angle creates an optical effect that gives the area a crimson tint. Try to find a spot that offers a clear view of the horizon and is away from the city lights if you want to see the moon.

There are numerous poetic titles for this full moon in both English and Celtic folklore. The Rose Moon, Planting Moon, Horse Moon, and Mead Moon are all associated with fields in bloom and warm midsummer evenings. Low in the sky yet full of summer charm, it is a brief moment of seasonal splendor.