Kyiv says Russia fired more than 300 drones, 7 missiles at Ukraine overnight

Today's top news: Eighteen crew members rescued from a fire-stricken, Singapore-flagged container vessel were safely transported to the Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) at Panambur by the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat.

Of those rescued, two are reported to be in critical condition, four sustained minor injuries, and the remaining twelve suffered various degrees of trauma.

The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana late on Monday night. The critically injured were stabilised aboard INS Surat and transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, noting that immigration, port, and police departments coordinated effectively to ensure a smooth handover and medical transfer.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are set to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on various matters, including the 4 June stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.

The Congress-led state government has faced strong criticism following the incident, with opposition parties BJP and JD(S) holding both the Chief Minister and his deputy accountable, demanding their resignation.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah will update party leadership in Delhi on the recent developments.

The stampede took place on the evening of 4 June outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team’s IPL victory. Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the incident.