Operation Chakra-V: CBI raids 10 sites in nationwide cyber fraud crackdown

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted extensive searches at 10 locations across Delhi, Hisar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik as part of Operation Chakra-V. In a major crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crimes, the

The raids were linked to a sophisticated organised investment fraud scheme targeting unsuspecting individuals through fake mobile apps and WhatsApp groups.

One person, a resident of Kalyan in Mumbai, was arrested for allegedly supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminals—resources critical to the functioning of fraudulent operations, according to a CBI statement.

During the searches, the CBI recovered substantial incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, which shed light on the inner workings of the syndicate.

The fraud involved luring investors with promises of discounted shares in reputed listed companies. Victims were tricked into transferring money through deceptive platforms, only to later discover that their funds had been misappropriated. According to the CBI, the cyber syndicate operated with a well-coordinated infrastructure, using technology and social engineering to defraud the public on a large scale. The searches have revealed a complex network that enabled the laundering and siphoning of proceeds. “Operation Chakra-V underscores the CBI’s unwavering commitment to dismantling cybercrime syndicates and the digital infrastructure that sustains them,” the agency said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.