CBI to appeal against discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

The CBI will challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case in Delhi High Court "immediately," officials said on Friday.

The agency feels that the appeal is necessary since several aspects of the investigation have either been "ignored or not considered" by the trial court, they said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.